Trinity Episcopal Church in El Dorado held it’s annual food drive in September and October, focusing on peanut butter and cash donations.

This year the church collected 366 jars of peanut butter and additional food items for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

This is the 20th year of our food drive.

Deacon Jane Ware started the food drive with the idea to focus on peanut butter. Peanut butter is one of children’s favorite foods and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.