Berean Academy’s 4th-grade class taught by Nita Newby participated in the Butler County Conservation District’s 2020 Poster/Limerick Contest. This contest included 14 different classes from 3rd through 5th grades.

During chapel at the school. Sandy Koontz, coordinator of the District contest, and Newby gave awards to the top three students who represented Berean Academy in both contests.

Students earning awards include Domenico Cooper, Kai Leinbach, Gabriel Dennett, Haylie Regier, and Cody Entz on a job well done!