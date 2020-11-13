Art and Kenneth Mayfield have eaten at City Sundries Soda Fountain and Gift Shop for decades. The cousins enjoy chatting and sitting at a 1920s table, eating Reuben sandwiches.

"I love it here," Art Mayfield said. "It’s kind of like walking back into history."

The marble counter, small-tiled mosaic floor and carved wood display cases date back to the early 1900s. Located on Washington Street in Marquette, this old-time food and gift store retains its century-old decor — including a soda fountain.

Washington Street serves as the town’s Main Street and is lined with century-old buildings. Across the street from City Sundries is an old hardware store — Marquette Lumber and Hardware. The store features giant portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and others on the building’s facade. Next to the hardware store, in the refurbished early 1900s grocery store, is the newly opened Smoky Valley Distillery. Down the street from the restaurant is the Kansas Motorcycle Museum, which features more than 100 examples of vintage bikes.

Kristen Hudson, who has owned City Sundries for 12 years, enjoys buying all types of holiday gifts. She also makes all the sandwiches, including an old-fashioned grilled cheese.

Five years ago, Hudson decided to make ice cream. She always has eight flavors available, but new ones are always rotating in. Some of the flavors include ginger snap, bourbon vanilla, chocolate chip and salted caramel.

"They (the flavors) are constantly in motion," Hudson said.

Both locals and out-of-towners visit this quaint spot. Charlotte Koehn said she comes with her friends for coffee almost every day. Hudson enjoys serving others.

"I like to serve the community and meet new people in town," she said.