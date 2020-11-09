Police calls
People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
James Allan McCarty, 39, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.
Brandon Michael Scrimsher, 42, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.
Lintrell Deion Tibbs, 19, in connection with aggravated battery, 11/6.
Michael Williams Gilmore, 30, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11/6.
Zachary James Stuart Sailors, 30, in connection with aggravated robbery, 11/6.
Halie Nicole Clinton, 25, in connection with forgery, 11/6.
Olin Dean Ashton II, 33, in connection with possession of stolen property, 11/6.
Christopher Stephen Nelson, 38, in connection with possession of stolen property, 11/6.
Francisco Amulfo Gonzalez-Franco, 52, in connection with aggravated battery, 11/6.