ELBING — Berean Academy recently announced Sara Stucky, a junior at the school, has been selected for the Sunflower All-State Clarinet Choir.

Stucky was selected as ninth chair of 20 for the group. Stucky was the only student chosen from 1-3A schools that auditioned.

The Sunflower All-State Clarinet Choir is an honor group of clarinet players from across the state of Kansas. Only those selected by video audition can participate.

This new honor group will perform in person Nov. 14 at Wichita State University. The concert will also be livestreamed.

The Sunflower All-State Clarinet Choir is for high school clarinetists and bass clarinetists across the state of Kansas. It will be a one-day in-person event that will include rehearsals, clinics and the concert.