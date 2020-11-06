A 20 percent hike in the annual user fee that all Reno County residents pay to fund county landfill operations has been recommended for 2022 by Reno County’s landfill manager and a consultant working for the department.

If the County Commission agrees with the plan, it will push the annual fee that is currently $96 to $115.

Solid Waste Director Megan Davidson said during a Reno County Commission study session on Wednesday that a revenue study also suggested the user fee continue to increase a small amount every year after that to keep up with inflation.

The recommendations also include the county begin charging a separate $10 tipping fee for construction and demolition loads coming into the facility, which would generate an estimated $320,000 a year.

The study by SCS Engineering recommends a continuing annual 1.75 percent increase in user fees after the initial hike, which for the first three years would equate to an additional $2 a year, and starting in 2026 it would go up $3.

The combined changes will ensure the operation stays in the black while the county studies whether to go to an all user fee model and eliminate the annual assessment to taxpayers, said Vita Quinn, director of management services with SCS Engineers, who participated in the meeting by phone.

Without the 20 percent fee hike, Davidson said, the operation will be $845,000 in the red by 2022 due to scheduled vehicle and equipment replacement and capital improvement costs, which are funded on a cash basis.

The estimates do not include costs for the $9.5 million in improvements at the landfill scheduled to begin next year that will be funded through general obligation bonds.

Open gates

Under the annual fee system now used, which has been in place since the 1970s, Reno County residents are free to use the landfill as often as they like without additional charge.

"Some come across two times a day, or five, or none at all," Davidson said.

Commercial businesses pay a similar annual fee, but it’s based on the size of trash containers used at their operations, which are audited annually, Davidson said, a monumental task.

"Siemens Wind brings out 40-yard containers full of big pallets three to five times a day," Davidson said.

The county also takes in municipal solid waste from McPherson, Rice, Kingman, and Stafford counties. Those counties are charged $32 per ton, which is charged as a gate fee when they come across the landfill scale. Those users generate about $950,000 a year.

The county has hiked the annual landfill fee by 40 percent since 2016, from under $71 to $100 in 2021.

In response to questions from the commissioners, Davidson said there is a danger in hiking fees too much on municipal out-of-county users and for demolition disposal, because users may go to other counties in the region that also operate landfills.

While those counties’ rates are higher, freight costs for transferring the trash also have to be considered.

There’s also concern that user fees will cause more illegal dumping in the county.

"We’re trying to find a good financial plan," Davidson. "It’s (the landfill) expensive to maintain and operate, with equipment expenses, landfill gas systems, and post-closure costs. It’s more than just a hole in the ground."

Reno County is one of the few, if not the only, landfill in the state of Kansas that is not 100 percent user fee-based, Davidson noted. But discussions about replacing the annual fee with user fees have been rejected multiple times by commissions in the past.

Part of the reason, Davidson said, was that the facility only had one scale, making it difficult to record weights of vehicles both going in and out. The landfill upgrade includes two sets of scales.

Commission feedback

After some discussion, Interim Commissioner Mark Steffen suggested a hybrid system, charging waste haulers a set amount for municipal waste based on annual tonnage, but commercial users and the public tipping fees for based on the actual weight brought in.

"There’s not a large staff at the landfill and a significant amount of effort goes into correctly billing," Davidson said.

There’s also the issue of policing those bringing in the waste, she said.

"I’d like for you to recommend what’s fairest and best and easier for what you need to do," Steffen concluded.

"People don’t like it on their taxes," said Commission Chairman Ron Sellers. "But if they’re giving a fee on their taxes, they’re more likely to bring refuse and trash to the landfill. I don’t want to crap up the county with waste that’s not brought in. Going from $96 to $115 we’ll get a lot of flack, but my neighbor goes there three times a week and he’ll still do that."

"I like pay-as-you-go, pay-as-you-use," Commissioner Ron Hirst said. "But it's true those of us live west of town know what’s dumped in the ditches."

A tipping fee study, Quinn said, would look at what type of waste comes in, in what amounts, and what the cost to process it would be, as well as different scenarios what services to charge for and how much. It would also have to include the expected impact on different users and their likely response.

Such a study, however, wouldn’t occur until next year or even 2022, to be implemented in 2023. There was no discussion about such a study's cost.