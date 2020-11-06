Kwik Shop has temporarily closed its store at 2617 N. Main after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The store closed Thursday night to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, the store said in a statement issued late Friday morning.

"The store will re-open in the next few days," the statement read. "We are grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time."

The company has contacted all employees who work at the store and advised them to follow recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement.

"We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support," the statement said.