The Shawnee Heights Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday evening to keep elementary school students in four-day-a-week in-person learning and middle and high school students in hybrid learning for the time being.

The divided vote came after interim superintendent Matt Hirsch updated the board on the first full week of in-person learning for elementary students, who returned for four-day-a-week learning on Oct. 26. Hirsch and other elementary school leaders said operations have been largely successful, but Hirsch advised the board against making a similar move for middle and high school students just yet.

While COVID-19 data has shown that elementary-aged students are much less likely to become infectious with the disease or suffer serious illness, older students are showing symptoms and transmission rates much like those of adults. Hirsch said the district was not yet prepared to take on the risk — and logistics — of bringing middle and high school students back safely.

Following Hirsch’s recommendation, the board voted on keeping to the status quo, with board president Lauren Tice Miller and board members Eric Deitcher and Renae Hansen voting against.

Before the vote, Miller said she wanted to clear up confusion from previous meetings on why any of the board members would vote against the proposals. She cited numerous safety precautions and prevention measures schools have put in place against school shootings since 1999, and she said schools must act similarly in looking to prevent any deaths from COVID-19.

She said the district’s mitigation strategies have been working, and she warned the board and community against becoming complacent in fighting the virus, especially as COVID-19 cases have started to spike in Shawnee County.

"If you remember, we were told at the very beginning of this whole crisis that if we were successful in flattening the curve, it would look like it was a total waste of time," Miller said. "Unfortunately, that’s where we started casting doubt that it wasn’t serious in the first place."

Later in the meeting, board member Jason Schulz said he was comfortable with where the district is at in its learning phases, but that the school board had to seriously consider any opportunity it will have to move forward in opening up learning for students and getting them as normal of an education experience as possible.

"Personally, I don’t think five days (of in-person learning a week) will happen this year," he said. "But we can’t, on the same note, sit back in fear."

The board directed district administration to explore options for bringing middle and high school students back for more regular, in-person learning later this school year, starting with a survey of parents, staff and students about their preferences and levels of comfort with various learning phases. District officials said any such change wouldn’t happen for weeks and probably not until next semester at the earliest.

In other business, the board approved a set of legislative positions it will advocate for at the statehouse in conjunction with the other four Shawnee County public school districts. Notably, this year’s version of the document advocates for Medicaid expansion in Kansas, although the document still needs to be approved by the other school boards.

The board also heard about a letter from county public health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino asking area school districts to stick to limits on large crowd gatherings. Schools have been exempt from the 500-person limit on public gatherings, although they have largely complied with the mandate.

In his letter, Pezzino warned that upcoming postseason athletics and events could push crowd sizes beyond that limit, and groups of that size are especially risky indoors. District officials said they would comply with the request and continue to limit attendance at sporting events to two attendees per student athlete, musician, cheerleader and dancer.