On its face, weekend numbers from novel coronavirus looked a little more promising.

Since Friday, the county has averaged just under 19 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases per day.

That’s down significantly from numbers over the previous week, which often were two to three times that.

None of the cases confirmed over the weekend, however, were from local correctional facilities. They were all from within the community.

So, they actually match the daily average in new community cases for the previous week and they pushed the number of active cases in the community to 287.

The number of people from Reno County hospitalized by the disease, meanwhile, jumped by five over the weekend, the county’s data shows, including another person admitted to intensive care.

The new admissions included four people over age 80 and one aged between 70 and 79.

It’s unclear if any of the new hospital admissions are related to nursing home outbreaks, which report 12 cases still active but no new confirmed cases over the weekend.

In fact, none of the county’s 19 clusters added new cases for the period.

The number of tests completed over the past week was also down because Tuesday’s free testing was canceled, due to the weather, and no free testing was scheduled on Saturday.

Since the results from the weekend were all from tests at medical facilities, that positive test rate was over 60 percent.

The percentage of the county’s population which has been tested also surpassed 20 percent over the weekend, sitting at 20.23%