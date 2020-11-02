This week, readers wondered about old buildings torn down, and new buildings going up.

Q: Do you have any information about the Gardner Coal and Ice company that was located In the area south of Avenue A many years ago?

I couldn’t find a lot of information about this company, but Steve Harmon, local historian and member of the Reno County Museum board of directors, was able to shed some light.

The Gardner Salt and Ice Works was where Cargill is now, located near Avenue G and Bigger Street.

It burned down in 1903, then later rejuvenated as Cargill.

The story goes that Ben Blanchard, while boring for coal or oil in South Hutchinson, struck salt on Dec. 16, 1887, but didn't recognize the significance of this monumental find.

Six months later, Gouinlock and Humphrey, commonly known as G and H plant, began manufacturing salt. Many more salt plants sprung up almost overnight.

Q: What’s going in next to Chick-fil-A?

An emergency health care center, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, will be located next to Chick-fil-A at 1808 E. 17th Ave.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is an Oklahoma-based chain of small emergency medical centers. The company also has clinics in Ottawa, Liberal, Andover, Great Bend and Dodge City. The urgent care company has 19 locations in all, along with a traveling staff.

The clinic treats injuries not considered to be life-threatening and patients do not need an appointment to visit. Patients can also check-in online for faster service. The clinic will provide private exam rooms, a procedure room, treatment facilities along with radiology, diagnostic testing and EKG services.

The clinic can also provide allergy treatment and give out vaccinations.