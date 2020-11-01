A woman suffered injuries that were considered potentially life-threatening when she was shot Saturday evening in southeast Topeka’s Highland Park area. No arrests had been made.

Topeka police weren’t releasing the woman’s name or age.

Lt. Ron Ekis said officers were called at about 7:37 p.m. to the 2600 block of S.E. Pennsylvania, where the woman was taken away by ambulance to a Topeka hospital. Pennsylvania is two blocks east of S.E. Adams.

Police were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Ekis said.

He asked anyone with information about the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.