Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles was named interim police chief of the Topeka Police Department on Wednesday. Wheeles will replace police chief Bill Cochran, who is retiring at the end of this year.

"Deputy Chief Wheeles is the best candidate to be the Interim Police Chief for the City of Topeka," said City Manager Brent Trout in an Oct. 28 press release announcing the appointment. "Chief Cochran has done a wonderful job with the Topeka Police Department and will be leaving it in capable hands. Bryan Wheeles has the experience in all aspects of police work with strong leadership abilities and a dedication to the community as a whole."

Wheeles has served with TPD for 26 years in patrol, narcotics, criminal investigation, criminal intelligence and administration positions, the release said. Wheeles steps into his role as the Police and Community committee is reviewing the department’s training policies.

The committee spent two hours Monday discussing use of force, de-escalation and other police policies before the committee ran out of time in that meeting. A Nov. 9 meeting is scheduled for the committee to further review police policies with some council members concerned about the most recent use-of-force incident involving the police.

Trout said at the Mayor and City Manager’s monthly press conference that it is beneficial if the new, permanent police chief takes the position after the committee concludes its look into departmental policies.

"It is important they understand the playbook they are being asked to work under," Trout said Oct. 13.

A search for a permanent police chief will be announced later, the release said, with internal and external candidates being considered. Cochran originally started as an interim appointment before taking over the position permanently in January 2018.

"I am very excited to continue my career in public service as the interim Chief of Police," said Deputy Chief Wheeles in the press release. "I am truly honored to lead the brave men and women of the Topeka Police Department. We serve a great community and I look forward to continued collaboration in 2021."