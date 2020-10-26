The first winter storm of the fall 2020 season swept through Kansas, and Harvey County, on Oct. 25 and 26 — bringing with it sleet and light snow.

Newton USD 373 notified families about 5:45 a.m. that schools would be closed — including for online-only students. St. Mary’s Catholic School was included in that notification. Newton Bible Christian School also closed. Area school districts closing for the day included Remington USD 206 in Whitewater, Sedgwick USD 439, Halstead USD 440, Hesston USD 460 and Berean Academy in Elbing.

Butler County districts Bluestem USD 205, Circle USD 373, Andover USD 385, Rose Hill USD 394, Douglass USD 396 and El Dorado USD 490 announced closures.

In McPherson County, Elyria Christian School, Inman USD 448 and Little River USD 444 announced closures.

In addition to the winter precipitation Oct. 25 and 26, additional winter weather was forecast throughout Oct. 26. Rain with sleet is predicted for Oct. 28. Temperatures are predicted to get above 40 degrees on Oct. 29, with predictions of clear skies and highs in the 60s this weekend for Halloween.