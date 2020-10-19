Biden is controversial

On Thursday, Oct. 8, The Newton Kansan printed a letter which stated that Joe Biden was the "uncontroversial" candidate, and that he would be "a champion for ALL Americans."

Joe Biden was a part of an administration that gave $150 billion to Iran to spend on terrorism around the world. That is controversial!

Joe Biden supports abortion, and he wants the American taxpayers to pay for it. That is controversial!

Joe Biden supports American taxpayers paying for medical insurance for people who have broken our laws and entered our country illegally. That is controversial!

Joe Biden refuses to put out a list of potential Supreme Court justices, and refuses to answer the question on whether or not he will pack the Supreme Court with liberal justices. We have had nine Supreme Court justices for the past 150 years. We have never had more than nine. Packing the court could eliminate our Constitutional rights guaranteed in the first and second amendments. That is controversial!

Joe Biden chose one of the most liberal, far-left, senators to be his vice-president. She is one of only 10 senators to vote against the USMCA deal which created jobs for Americans. That is controversial!

Joe Biden does not support school choice allowing tax dollars to follow students to private or charter schools. He wants all tax dollars to go to the public schools. This takes choice away from parents. That is controversial!

The writer wants a candidate who treats all people with respect and dignity. Was it respectful when Biden said to a Black radio host, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black"? That is controversial!

The writer said President Trump has spent one third of his days in office playing golf.. As of this date he has visited his golf courses 95 times,,not necessarily playing each time. That is about 7% of his time in office. By contrast, President Obama played golf 333 times, or about 11.4% of his days in office.

— Steve and Judy Davidson, Newton

Support for Schunn

Christy Schunn would be a breath of fresh air if elected to Harvey County Commission. As a 20-year director of a successful statewide non-profit organization (Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network) she will be strong on leadership, fiscal responsibility and budget transparency. As a licensed clinical social worker, she has solid ideas about how a mental health perspective can benefit our law enforcement and how lower food taxes can help our middle class and working poor. And as a younger woman, Christy will bring better balance to the commission and provide broader representation for the diverse residents of Harvey County.

Help me elect Christy Schunn to Harvey County Commission.

— Brad Guhr, Newton

Socialism will kill America

Lawlessness and anarchy or left-wing extremism is evident as angry mobs riot, rob, loot, and kill innocent bystanders and policemen. Democrats seem to be capitalizing on this anarchy, trying to destroy our president. The violence hasn't let up in several months. The fear is that we may be headed to a civil war. This Marxist socialism appears to be seeking to destroy our Constitutional form of life. Our form is not perfect, but it's superior to any other form of government.

As the former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich said that this election will be "the most important since 1860." He also warned that if we appease or ignore the violence and anarchy, it might be the end of civilization as we have known it.

Hordes of angry anarchists are salivating over the next election, hoping to push America over a cliff. If they succeed as Gingrich said, Western Civilization will never recover.

After the Constitutional Convention, someone shouted out to Ben Franklin, "Doctor, what have we got? a republic or a monarchy? "A republic, if you can keep it." "It's on the way to social, moral, and cultural decay. Karl Marx knew, "Keep a people from their history and they are easily controlled." (dictator)

So you can chose between a great country and anti-America. Socialism has not benefited one country, especially not Venezuela. You can do your part by registering and voting. I used to say you can chose between left-wing or right-wing. At least it can fly, but now it can die. You can chose between Marxist socialism and a Constitution, between original intent or a liquid document.

— Laverle Busenitz, Hesston