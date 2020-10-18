LEAVENWORTH — No injuries were reported after an overnight fire at the Applebee’s Grill and Bar in Leavenworth, a Fire Department spokesman said.

"They had some pretty significant damage within the cooking area," Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said.

The fire was reported at 1:35 a.m. Thursday at 2912 S. Fourth St. The restaurant was closed at the time. Brooks said the fire was reported by a passerby.

When firefighters arrived, they could see flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.

"It was coming from the hood ventilation system," Brooks said.

He said members of the first Leavenworth Fire Department crew to arrive on the scene accessed the roof using a ladder and put out the fire on the roof.

The second crew to arrive entered the building and extinguished the fire that remained inside the restaurant.

Brooks said the fire is believed to have been caused by an oven. Personnel at the restaurant apparently had been having trouble with one side of the oven. He said the fire may have spread because of a grease buildup in the hood ventilation system.

Brooks estimated the fire resulted in more than $100,000 in damage.