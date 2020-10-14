The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported it arrested two Topekans while seizing methamphetamine and marijuana early Tuesday morning near Mayetta.

Those taken into custody were identified as Geddy Lee Bartlow, 32, and Alexa Lea Cox, 24.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled over a vehicle Bartlow was driving for a traffic violation about 1 a.m. Tuesday near 150th and Q Road, which is just east of the Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Morse said Bartlow was arrested in connection with possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia, and also on outstanding warrants from Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties charging him with unspecified crimes.

The passenger, Cox, was arrested in connection with possessing methamphetamine and possessing marijuana, Morse said.