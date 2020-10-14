Early voting has begun. The Franklin County’s Clerk office will have extended hours through the voting period with four late nights and three Saturdays.

Early voting began Wednesday and runs through noon Nov. 2. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Extended hours until 7 p.m. will be available on Oct. 20, Oct. 22, Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. The voting booths will be manned on three Saturdays — Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sample ballots can be found at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org by viewing your registration. There will be a link to the sample ballot in the middle of the page.

For questions, call the clerk’s office at (785) 229-3410.