The Salina Public Library will showcase local artistic talent and compelling exhibits of interest to the public in an online format.

The virtual Gallery 708 is going online in an effort to better serve patrons. The gallery will feature new exhibits from local artists each month.

The current exhibit on display, "Meditations" by Brenda Smith, will be showing until Tuesday, Oct. 20. It features 14 pieces ranging in size, shape and color.

Smith has been creating and teaching Zentangle since 2013 and says what she likes about Zentangle is that "it takes away the thinking process. Other than deciding what to put it on and what to use to do it, nothing is planned out. I really enjoy that process."

The upcoming exhibit will feature paintings by Jim D. Nelson in a show entitled "Western Impressions" beginning Oct. 21. The show will feature depictions of the Forsyth Scouts, Spillman Creek Massacre, the Moffet Massacre and other Native American raids in north-central Kansas that occurred in the late 1860s. Nelson was inspired and determined to become a painter at the age of 14. He spent a lot of time researching to make these paintings historically accurate. The exhibit will showcase the 10 paintings until Nov. 30.

Community members will be able to see the artwork and watch interviews with the artists online.

"I think it is rather unique. It is something complete new. It is a real unique idea, especially with the virus and all," said painter Jim Nelson, of rural Jewel.

The video work was done by Glory Benacka, Salina Public Library programs coordinator.

Current exhibits can now be viewed at https://salinapubliclibrary.org/programs-services/artists-authors/virtual-gallery-708.

Anyone who would like to learn more about one of the artists or the virtual gallery or purchase art showcased may contact Benacka at 785-825-4624, ext. 219, or email programs.glory@salpublib.org.