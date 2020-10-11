AdamsBrown Wealth Consultants LLC, the wealth management division of Adams Brown Strategic Allies and CPAs, announced the addition of Billy Muhizi to its professional team.

Muhizi joins the firm as an associate wealth consultant in Hutchinson. In this position, he’ll assist the Wealth Consultants team in offering financial planning services to individual and business clients.

Muhizi graduated from McPherson College in 2020. While in school, he was a member of Sigma Beta Delta and Gamma Beta Phi. He was also a resident assistant, a member of Student Government Association, and an athlete with the track and field team.

Muhizi resides in McPherson and enjoys listening to music, reading, and watching Formula One auto racing.

Adams Brown, Strategic Allies and CPAs, provides a wide range of traditional and specialized CPA and consulting services to clients throughout the nation. For more information about Adams Brown, please visit www.adamsbrowncpa.com.