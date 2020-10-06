Elementary school students in Shawnee Heights Unified School District 501 will return for four-day-a-week learning starting Monday, Oct. 21, but middle and high school students will remain in hybrid learning for the time being.

The Shawnee Heights Board of Education on Monday voted 4-3 to approve the district administration’s proposal to take the next three weeks to prepare for the elementary students’ return. Board members Jason Schulz, Erica Price, Rosa Cavazos and Rocky Busenitz voted in favor, while board members Eric Deitcher and Renae Hansen and board president Laren Tice Miller voted against.

With the vote, the district becomes the last of five Shawnee County school districts to at least create a timeline for a move to more in-person operations.

Under the plan, elementary students from both the A and B cohorts would attend in-person classes all days of the week, except for Wednesdays, which teachers would use as planning periods while students learn remotely. Families who had opted for all remote-learning at the beginning of the semester will be given the option to switch to the in-person learning model.

Given class sizes and schedules and social distancing considerations, superintendent Matt Hirsch said the district was not yet comfortable making a similar move for secondary students, who will continue learning in hybrid mode. He did say, however, that the district could likely come up with a plan to bring secondary students back for more regular, in-person learning starting next semester.

Hirsch said the district will need the three weeks between Monday’s decision and the planned return of elementary students to allow for better preparation and rescheduling.

The district will have to figure out new bus routes, since approximately 40% of parents indicated they would still need the district to provide bussing, and Hirsch said the district is asking any parents who are able to transport their students to and from school each day.

A district survey showed that about 80% of parents were in support of five-day-a-week learning, and about 10 people spoke during public comment Monday evening and urged the board to move to more in-person learning, citing concerns that students were becoming depressed and falling behind in their classwork.

In contrast, a survey about three weeks ago of elementary school faculty showed the opposite opinion, with most teachers concerned about the safety of a return to more in-person learning. However, Hirsch said the teacher opinion on the learning model shift has likely improved, since community COVID-19 transmission rates have similarly improved over the last three weeks.

Hirsch said the district will be making special efforts to make sure teachers don’t "burn out" from the any of the stresses or added workloads of teaching during the pandemic.

The board had expressed some concerns that with the move, some of the district’s elementary class sizes will exceed the 15 students per class limit that health and education experts have recommended. Board president Lauren Tice Miller said she was concerned that the board could be taking on legal liability if the board voted approved the plan without ensuring class sizes fell at or below the recommendation.

But board member Jason Schulz said scientific recommendations have rarely agreed on specific safeguards against the virus, and that "unless (the district) can magically make new classrooms appear," the district would never be able to bring students back at all.

At the same time, he said she shared Miller’s concern that students could get sick, and in making a move to four-day-a-week learning, the district will have to "stick our necks out" in terms of taking on that risk.

Board member Eric Deitcher said he thought it was a mistake to prematurely return students, and he said that even though other area districts had made similar learning movements, it was because they were bowing to pressure from outside groups.

While board member Erica Price said she was leaning to approving the district’s recommendation, the board would ultimately upset some groups of people with whatever decision they made. Board member Renae Hansen, who videoconferenced into the meeting, said that for her and other board members, these are some of the most difficult decisions they’ve ever made in their lives.

Board member Rocky Busenitz said the district had to especially think about special education and at-risk students, who he said have been most vulnerable to the tangential effects of the pandemic on everyday life.

In other business, the board voted 5-2 to approve the district’s request to purchase $57,000 in 1,900 plastic desk barriers for students using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Earlier in the meeting, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, the Shawnee County public health officer, had told the board that data shows such plastic barriers aren’t an effective safeguard against COVID-19 transmission, since the virus, in its aerosolized form, easily circulates in the air around the barriers.

But Hirsch said the district was just trying to add another layer of protection, and some board members noted the plastic barriers could be at least a mental reassurance for students and teachers.