A Salina man has been arrested in connection with driving under the influence after his vehicle struck a residence Monday afternoon.

The Salina Police Department said 35-year-old Juan Galvan was driving in the 800 block of Merrily Drive when his 2003 Ford Escape struck the curb and then struck the residence at 807 Merrily Drive.

Galvan complained of head, neck and back pain. He sustained bruising and abrasions about his face and arms due to airbag deployment and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

Galvan’s Ford Escape sustained major front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The residence sustained major damage with the Salina City Building Inspector called to the scene. No one inside the residence was injured.

Beside DUI, Galvan was arrested in connection with improper driving on a laned roadway, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.