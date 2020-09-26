HAYS—A new Center for Student Success is coming to life on the campus of Fort Hays State University, thanks in part to the support of generous alumni and donors.

The Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success was strategically designed with a one-stop shop approach. This is an opportunity for FHSU to enhance all areas of student health - mind, body and soul.

The first floor will welcome new students to campus and will concentrate on academic and career support. The second floor is intentionally designed to provide experiential opportunities that will develop engaged global citizen-leaders. The third floor is designed to keep students healthy through preventative education, and physical and mental health care services.

By attaching the new three-story facility to the Memorial Union, Fort Hays State will be able to provide access to students beyond normal operating hours. Walking over a glass-covered bridge between the Memorial Union and the center, students will enter a space designed specifically for their success.

Powered by philanthropy, the new facility would not have been possible without the generous support of alumni and donors.

The building is named in honor of Richard Fischli and Dolores Wills-Fischli, whose journey with Fort Hays State began with two rural Kansas kids pursuing a college education. They both earned bachelor's and master's degrees from FHSU in the 1950s, then moved to southern California. Upon retiring from their careers in education with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Fischlis moved back home to Logan, a small community in Phillips County in north central Kansas.

In 1981, they started giving back to Fort Hays State with an initial gift of $5. Today, this stunning new facility is becoming a reality thanks to a $5 million gift from the late Richard and Dolores Fischli. Their legacy of impacting students will continue to live on.

A number of other generous alumni and donors have stepped forward and named a space within the new center.

FHSU donor Robert Kurr knew the center would be a tremendous addition to Fort Hays State’s campus and generously donated to name two spaces within the facility.

A passion for helping others to be successful is what led the Olliff family to support the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success. The Olliffs’ donation will give them the opportunity to name the Kelly Center space.

The late Darel Olliff and his wife, Shirley, were in the funeral home business in Phillips County for many years as third-generation funeral directors. While serving many people during the struggles of losing a loved one, Darel developed a passion for emotional and mental health.

Adjacent to the Kelly Center on the third floor of the facility is a reception area, named by Fort Hays State supporters Preston and Judy Caprez. Preston has three degrees from FHSU. Judy is a retired FHSU professor who spent 23 years with the Department of Social Work, the last several as director before her retirement. Their children, Dr. Cassanda Caprez Davis and Dr. Adam Caprez, are both FHSU graduates.

Other alumni and donors who have already named a space within FHSU’s new Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success are: Jill and Mike Arensdorf; Griffin Family (Kellen and Quillen Griffin, Stan and Neva Griffin, Thayne and Kristen Griffin, Mark and Patricia Griffin); Dennis and Melanie King; and Taylor and Luke.

To learn more, visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu/impact/campus-updates or contact Mary Hammond with the FHSU Foundation at 785-628-5620 or mshammond2@fhsu.edu.