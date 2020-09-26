MCPHERSON — Although the 2020 McPherson College Color Run was limited to McPherson College participants this year, it may have been one of the largest Color Runs ever hosted on the campus.

Event organizers monitored crowd size, and participants and volunteers wore face masks when they were not running at the Sept. 19 event, as McPherson College students, faculty and staff honored essential workers who make it possible for the campus to operate, according to a news release from the college.

Before the start of the race, members of the McPherson College facilities staff and Fresh Ideas, the campus food service, were recognized for providing essential services.

Staff members were presented with framed certificates that read: "Thank you for your endless commitment, dedication, and sacrifice to keeping us safe and healthy. We appreciate your hard work and express our gratitude toward you."

Members of the McPherson County EMS were also recognized.