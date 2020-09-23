Awe inspiring.

That’s how Leavenworth County’s top prosecutor described Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the U.S. Supreme Court Justice who died last week.

Todd Thompson, the county attorney for Leavenworth County, met Ginsburg in 2010.

Thompson said the meeting took place when he and others were sworn in to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thompson said Justice Antonin Scalia entered the room, saying he wanted to introduce a friend. And Ginsburg entered the room.

Thompson said Ginsburg "just owned the room and just was pretty awe inspiring."

"She walked right up to me and said, ‘Oh they’re getting so young,’" Thompson said.

He said the room erupted with laughter and everyone started to greet her.

Thompson likened an attorney meeting a U.S. Supreme Court justice to a Kansas Chiefs fan meeting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"It was an amazing experience," Thompson said.

The county attorney said one of the things that impressed him was the close relationship Ginsburg had with Scalia even though they had different ideological philosophies.

Scalia died in 2016.

Ginsburg died Friday. Her death created a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thompson did not weigh in on whether the vacancy should be filled before or after the upcoming presidential election.

"There’s no law one way or the other," he said.

