Gov. Laura Kelly’s chief of staff and legislators squared off Tuesday over the governor’s cooperation with lawmakers looking to formulate a long-term solution for the state’s emergency management laws.

Kelly said in a news conference Monday that she wants to work with the Special Committee on the Kansas Emergency Management Act, which has been reviewing the state’s pandemic response and is set to provide counsel on longer-term fixes.

That includes a review House Bill 2016, legislation passed in June that served as a compromise between legislators and the governor on which powers Kelly can and can’t use to respond to the virus.

The governor even said that any recommendations for an improved pandemic response could be communicated to local governments to be implemented informally before lawmakers return to session in January.

"I think that is the one approach we could take rather than waiting for it to become statutory language," Kelly said Monday.

But committee members took Kelly’s top aide, Will Lawrence, to task during a hearing Tuesday about the governor’s working relationship with the panel.

Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, criticized Kelly for purportedly blocking a request made by the committee for a list of firms that supplied the state with personal protective equipment.

Pyle had requested the information after a round of hearings last month in which Adjutant Gen. David Weishaar said that some PPE purchases made by the state were deficient.

But according to emails provided by Pyle to the committee Tuesday, the adjutant general’s office declined to provide that information, citing instructions from the governor’s staff.

"We depend on information and it is vital to receive the kind of information that we need to make the decisions," Pyle said. "How can I know how to make policy about PPE when I can’t even get the data about PPE?"

Lawrence argued the directive was merely an effort to narrow the committee’s request so as not to waste the time of agency staffers who were responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing too much information, he said, also could hinder the state’s efforts to procure PPE in the future if made public.

"I am not trying to be difficult or be a barrier," Lawrence said in an email to Pyle. "However I am trying to ensure that our staff at (the Kansas Department of Emergency Management) have what they need to continue to respond to the needs of those across the state."

Lawmakers also objected to Lawrence’s assertion that there needed to be a "spirit of collaboration" between the Legislature and the governor, arguing Kelly herself wasn’t living up to that standard.

"Politics is a funny thing," said Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston. "It is usually a two-way street."

But Lawrence pointed to the controversial renewal of the state’s emergency declaration, arguing the State Finance Council put the pandemic response in jeopardy "over a couple words in a whereas clause."

The governor and legislative leaders on the council clashed earlier this month over whether language should be added to the emergency declaration confirming that businesses wouldn’t be closed.

"When it becomes a political football or a piece of leverage to try to extract something with the state response, that’s a problem," he said.

But there were areas of potential agreement as well.

Lawrence said his office would be open to alterations to state law that would increase legislative oversight for a disaster order based off how long the emergency lasted.

Short-term emergency response to an ice storm, for instance, would require few checks on the governor’s power. A longer-term event, such as a major wildfire or even a pandemic, would mean more oversight for legislators.

And both sides agree that HB 2016, widely regarded as a short-term fix, isn’t sustainable going forward.

"There were things in there that we ultimately said ’let’s see how this goes’ that we now know probably need to be revisited," Lawrence said.

Lawmakers agree greater focus on cybersecurity needed

Other areas of bipartisan agreement exist in the form of bolstering the state’s information technology setup to prevent cyberattacks from wreaking havoc during an emergency.

A survey released in February by the Division of Post Audit found that over half of the agencies that submitted data didn’t meet IT security standards.

That included not updating software, inadequate preparation for a potential attack and employees who lacked necessary technology training.

Katrin Osterhaus, who conducted the audit, even said that two agencies had executive leaders who exempted themselves from mandated training.

The state also suffered from an inability to attract talented IT staff and retain them, potentially owing to a lack of funds to pay qualified professionals.

This is especially true given that salaries in the private sector are quite healthy for those working in the field.

"Often money can be an excuse but finding qualified IT staff is hard," Osterhaus said.

Pyle suggested that a potential solution could be to require that agencies prioritize data security in their next budget requests.

Lawmakers underscored that it would be a potential catastrophe if sensitive data, especially related to the pandemic response, were to be compromised.

"Most Kansans would share your view that they want privacy," Pyle told Osterhaus.

A previous version of this story misidentified the adjutant general. His name is David Weishaar