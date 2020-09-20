Child Advocacy and Parentings Inc. Services of Salina, or CAPS, is hosting six free Zoom workshops to educate parents on the dangers of the internet and best practices to deal with them.

The workshops are scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Oct. 20-22.

To register, call 785-825-4493 or caps@capsofsalina.org.

Lori Blake, executive director of CAPS, said it is essential that parents are aware of the various mobile applications and possibilities of the internet.

"It (the workshop) offers a broad perspective about the types of apps, particularly the ones where kids may be getting targeted," Blake said. "We know there are sexual predators out there. It is becoming an issue with kids ages 10 through 13 being groomed through chat rooms. Parents should be aware of everything their child is doing on the internet and know how to filter that content if needed."

Blake said the workshop will be led by Dan Glen, a victim advocate for CAPS and a former law enforcement officer for six years.

Glen will be joined by fellow victim advocate Eliza Hemmer.

"I think every parent needs to attend this class whether you think your child is safe or not," Blake said. "The information you will hear during the workshops is important to keeping kids safe."