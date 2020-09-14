The Miss El Dorado Ambassador Program (formerly Miss Frontier Western Celebration) is gearing up to help El Dorado celebrate its 150th birthday.

A mentorship program designed to facilitate personal growth in the areas of community service, education, and talent development, the program added an additional category for young men last year and they plan to continue expanding the ambassador program to all, regardless of gender.

Boys and girls old enough to walk across the stage, and some younger, begin learning self-confidence and public speaking skills in the program. Additionally, they form friendships and learn to encourage and support one another to be their best.

This year’s pageant will look a little different but as they say, the show must go on. Applications are available online at www.MissElDoradoKS.com and provide further details. Application deadline is Sept. 25.

The pageant will be held virtually this year and a traditional pageant is planned to be held next year.

In addition to representing the community throughout its historic and celebratory year, all ambassadors will have the opportunity to participate in the Miss Kansas Organization’s Sunflower Program. This program is a mentoring program for children ages 5-12 (as of May 31, 2021) who have an interest in learning about citizenship, leadership and volunteerism.