Jamie Ball, a Fifth Grade teacher at Grandview Elementary in El Dorado, is the winner of the "Back to School Teacher Survival Gift Basket."

She won the gift basket through an online nomination and voting process that doubled as a scholarship fundraiser for the Miss Kansas Scholarship Foundation.

Sierra Marie Bonn, is Miss Southwest and a candidate for the job of Miss Kansas. She conceived of the fundraiser as a way to recognize and honor teachers during a unique and stressful time.

"Our teachers are heading into a brand new school year, and I wanted to find a way to show them love and support," Bonn said.

Ball is currently a Fifth Grade teacher at Grandview Elementary in El Dorado, and has been teaching for a total of nine years with two of those years as a Fourth Grade teacher. She previously taught at Skelly Elementary.

One of her favorite aspects of her job is serving as a sponsor for the Ambassador Living as Leaders (A.L.L.) program at Grandview.

Student leaders have to opportunity to participate in extracurricular community service projects community service projects like picking up trash at local parks.

Upon accepting the basket, Ball said "I appreciate it and all the votes. It’s very humbling and very appreciated."