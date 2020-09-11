MCPHERSON — Although the Youth Services department at the McPherson Public Library will not be hosting programs in the library this fall, this week library staff announced new virtual opportunities for families that began in September.

The library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is now online. Families can register and participate through the library’s Beanstack service. This service kicked off with the 2020 Summer Library Program and will continue to be used year-round. Children in the virtual program will receive the same prizes as those who choose to use paper logs, but they will also receive virtual badges recognizing their achievement.

Another Beanstack opportunity, which launched Sept. 1, is the Back to School Challenge. Any members of the community who want to participate and earn virtual badges are encouraged to join. This particular challenge includes libraries and schools across the nation vying for top spots to win the grand prizes, so the library invites anyone willing to join in to log their minutes.

Finally, the library’s Youth Services team announced a new service, Book5. It is a readers’ advisory service focused on children’s and teen titles. Anyone, regardless of age, is invited to participate by completing a short form available in the youth section of the library website. They will then receive a custom list containing five title recommendations from the library, selected just for them.

Additional virtual programs and Take & Make opportunities will be available for children and teens this fall as well. Stay connected with the Youth Services Department at www.macpl.org or through social media: facebook.com/macplyouth or instagram.com/macplyouth.