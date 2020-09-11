Following the annual meeting the Butler County Farm Bureau Association Sept. 8 hosted a Legislative Candidate Forum. The event was free and open to the public. The nonpartisan conversation was open to candidates in races for the US Senate, US House, Kansas Senate, and Kansas House.

A moderator was on hand and a timer was employed to help keep the event fair and impartial. A respectful demeanor was required of all participants.

Health safety measures were in place with social distancing, hand sanitizer, and masks recommended, but not required.

Candidates accepting their invitations to speak included:

US Senate - Dr Roger Marshall US House 4th Dist - Laura Lombard and Ron Estes Kansas Senate 14th Dist - Michael Fagg Kansas Senate 16th Dist - Ty Masterson Kansas House 12th Dist - Doug Blex Kansas House 75th Dist - Ethan Caylor and Will Carpenter Kansas House 77th Dist - Kristey Williams Kansas House 85th Dist - Marcey Gregory and Patrick Penn Kansas House 99th Dist - Phil Hodson and Susan Humphries

The candidates were each allotted three minutes to introduce themselves and make a prepared statement.

Property taxes, international trade and broadband accessibility were of top importance to all the candidates.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Other important dates:

The deadline to register online to vote is Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The deadline to register in person to vote is Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The early voting period runs from Wednesday, October 14, 2020 to Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12 p.m., but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.