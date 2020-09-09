The Reno County Commission indicated it will likely take up a mask mandate again at next week’s regular meeting since the existing state mandate is set to expire that day.

The commission Tuesday also received an update on its contract with BowerComm for a COVID-19 education campaign.

Interim Reno County Health Officer Karen Hammersmith advised the commission she supports keeping a mandate in place and will propose that if the governor’s mandate is allowed to expire a county mandate replace it.

Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar said he’s heard nothing from the governor’s office about the mandate – or any other actions she’ll propose before Sept. 15.

The governor's authority to impose restrictions under the current emergency order expires on that day unless the Legislative Finance Council votes to extend it.

Currently, 11 counties, including Reno County, are operating under the governor’s mandate. Another 15 have imposed lesser, local mandates, Weishaar said. Another 66 jurisdictions have no mask orders in place, while 13 have not reported.

During Tuesday’s brief discussion on the issue, Commissioner Ron Hirst, who in the past has argued for lifting the mandate, raised questions about inconsistent mask practices at different schools and sporting events.

Commission Chairman Ron Sellers, however, reminded him that schools are setting their own rules after the Attorney General issued an opinion school boards have the authority to opt out on their own.

On the education campaign, the commission voted in July to award a contract for up to $42,000 to the area marketing firm using federal CARES Act dollars to aid in stopping spread of the virus.

The plan by BowerComm is to produce several radio spots interviewing people about the long and short term impacts of the disease, Reno County Health Department interim co-director Megan Gottschalk Hammersmith advised the board.

The first interview was with Dr. Rex Degner from Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Other interviews will include people talking about the importance of wearing masks, including a daycare operator and volleyball team, she said.

The firm will also work with the health department on how to make information on the county website "easier to read and find," and develop a regular news release, including updates on the latest novel coronavirus research.

It also plans pieces to come out around holidays, starting with Halloween, "providing information on how families that want to get together can do so safely," Gottschalk Hammersmith said.