Hutchinson Police say a 29-year-old South Hutchinson man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning at K-61 and Avenue A.

Garrett C. Jones was southbound on the highway when he lost control at Avenue A, said Hutchinson Police Lt. Michael Collins.

The accident remains under investigation, but it appears speed may have contributed to the crash. Jones was wearing a helmet, Collins said.

Jones was transported from the scene of the 1:13 a.m. crash to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died.