HAVILAND — Lela’s Bakery & Coffeehouse, owned by Madi Schneider, opened for a special preview event Monday in Haviland.

The purpose of this event was to get people in the door to try some baked goods that will be for sale, get to know the new owner and see all of the renovations to the building.

"I wasn’t sure what to expect going into tonight, but I was hopeful that there would be a good turnout, and I was pleasantly surprised," Schneider said. "It was so encouraging to see how excited people are about what’s going on at Lela’s."

Schneider baked all day to make eight dozen cookies, 60 cinnamon rolls and two dozen miniature loaves of banana bread for guests at the event, and by 8 p.m., there were only a few cookies left. Some of the baked goods were vegan, dairy-free or gluten-free to ensure there was something for everyone, which is important to Schneider, who has food allergies herself. She will offer items that accommodate dietary needs in both baked goods and drinks when she opens in September.

"Right now the plan is to open officially for business on Sept. 12, barring any major setbacks," Schneider said. "I can’t wait to offer a full menu for Haviland and the surrounding area."

Lela’s is named after Schneider’s grandma, to whom she credits her love of baking. It is housed in a building built sometime between 1910 and 1914.

"The ceiling tiles are original to the building along with the floors," Schneider said. "There was carpet covering the hardwood, but we ripped it up and spent hours prepping it to be sealed."

The floor isn’t perfect, according to Schneider, but the character it adds to the space is irreplaceable. Some other renovations include new paint throughout, new lights and a new backsplash behind the countertops. Large canvas photos of Haviland in the early 1900s have been ordered to help bring even more history into Lela’s. The black-and-white theme throughout the business pairs nicely with the newly redone floors and the brick wall on the north side of the building.

For updates on opening, store hours and products, check out Lela’s on Facebook or Instagram.