Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arbor Day was celebrated a little later this year on the campus at Hutchinson Community College. Located along the walkway west of Lockman Hall, a Chinese Pistache tree was planted to add to the more than 50 trees across HCC’s campuses.

The college was recently named as a 2019 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. This is the first time the community college has received the designation. Nathan Shelton, an HCC grounds department employee and certified arborist , said that out of the five Kansas schools that received the designation, HCC is the only community college in Kansas to be given the title.

HCC students in the Honors program, Biology Club and Phi Theta Kappa organization helped plant the 15-foot tree with HCC President Carter File, biology instructor Ryan Pinkall, and HCC grounds maintenance employees Nathan Shelton, Trenton Koehn, Jonathon Isom and Derek Weigel.