An organization that supports veterans will be hosting a 9/11 Moving Tribute on Friday at Ray Miller Park.

Members of the public are invited to carry American flags as they walk or run around the park.

The event, which is organized by the Leavenworth chapter of Team Red, White and Blue, will take place from 1 p.m. to sunset Friday. Ray Miller Park is located at 4103 S. Fourth St., which is near the main entrance to the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

The event is designed to honor the people who were killed during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the American military personnel who have died in subsequent conflicts.

"What we’re doing is keeping their memory alive," said Lorie Williams, chapter captain and events coordinator for Team RWB Leavenworth.

Williams said participants in the event can walk, run, ride bikes or even push strollers as they travel around the park with flags.

American flags will be made available for participants. Williams said the flag poles will be sanitized after each use to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hand sanitizer also will be available for participants.

Participants are asked to wear masks as they sign in for the event. Pens will be sanitized after each use.

Participants also will be asked to maintain at least six feet of distance from each other.

"We will be providing water and snacks," Williams said.

She said one person will be handing out the bottled water and individually wrapped snacks.

Williams said the 9/11 Moving Tribute will be held rain or shine. She said the event only will be canceled due to weather if there are strong winds or lightning.

Williams said military personnel and first responders have to work in inclement weather.

"So why can’t we take at least 30 minutes to an hour to honor them for all they do for us?" she said.

