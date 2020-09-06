The City of Hutchinson is now accepting applications for the Hutchinson CDBG-CV Childcare Provide Grant Program.

This program is intended to assist childcare providers who employ persons from low to medium income households.

Applicants mus meet the following requirements: physically located in Hutchinson; one to 50 employees of whom at least 51% are full-time equivalent and from low to medium income households.

Applicants must provide proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19 and submit supporting documentation with the application. They must also disclose if they have received capital through alternative sources (e.g. Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or Payroll Protection Program Loan) at the time of application submission.

The program is based on the availability of funds, but applicants may receive a grant up to $2,500. The total amount of funds available is $12,500, so the City anticipates being able to assist approximately five childcare providers.

Grant funds are to be used for working capital such as employee wages, rent, mortgage payments, and utilities.

The application deadline is 5 p.m., Sept. 15. For questions contact Ryan Hvitlok at (620) 694.2681.