NORTH NEWTON — A traveling exhibit, "Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War," by the Kauffman Museum at Bethel College in North Newton was recently feted with a national award.

The American Association for State and Local History named Kauffman Museum at Bethel College the recipient of an Award of Excellence.

The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, is a recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

This year, AASLH conferred 57 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits and publications, with Kauffman Museum the only awardee in Kansas.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

"Voices of Conscience" lifts up the prophetic insights and personal courage of World War I peace protesters and suggests parallels to the culture of war and violence in the world today.

The exhibition premiered at the "Remembering Muted Voices: Conscience, Dissent, Resistance and Civil Liberties in World War I through Today" symposium at the National World War I Museum in Kansas City on Oct. 19, 2017, and continues to travel.

To date, "Voices of Conscience" has been shown at 16 sites in nine states and one Canadian province, reaching an estimated 12,000 visitors.

"It has been gratifying to see host sites add companion exhibits sharing the stories and artifacts from people in their own community who had a World War I peace witness," said David Kreider, a Kauffman Museum staff member who travels with the exhibit. "The exhibit also helps people reflect on who are the voices of conscience in our communities today."

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit kauffmanmuseum.org, or go to voicesofconscienceexhibit.org to book "Voices of Conscience" for a museum, library or church.