The Newton High School Hall of Fame induction has been delayed because of COVID-19.

A new date for the induction has not been set.

The 2020 Newton High School Hall of Fame induction class includes three members.

Roger Gillispie, who died this year, will enter the hall as a contributor to NHS athletics. Richard Mick will enter the hall as a multi-sport star from the class of 1989. Richard Benninghoff will enter the hall as a multi-sport athlete from the class of 1985.

The three were scheduled to be honored Sept. 4 during and after the Newton High School football game, but those ceremonies have been postponed.