ST. JOHN — Just seven months on the job and the statistics for criminal activity stopped by St. John’s K-9 officer Glenn, a Belgian Malinois dog certified in narcotics, suspect apprehension, tracking, evidence recovery and patrol work, are worth noting.

In the small, rural town of St. John, Glenn, assisted by his handler Police Chief Allen Adams and fellow St. John officers, conducted another car stop in August, bringing the SJPD’s total number of 2020 narcotics cases to 11, which includes three distribution cases.

"Glenn’s made a real difference in the seven months since he joined the force," Adams said. "He’s good little partner to have."

Glenn alerts to marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin and other THC derivatives.

Adams said Glenn assisted him and officers Tori Perez and Dustin Milton in the vehicle stops in which marijuana, wax, cocaine, illegal prescription medications, paraphernalia, a vehicle and a gun were seized.

"Three of the arrests were for distribution and the rest were for personal amounts under 25 grams," Adams said, adding that the arrests involved local city or county residents.

Adams said he feels that the public’s awareness that city police have a drug dog on staff has been a deterrent to drug activity.

"Just Glenn’s presence has helped out tremendously in deterring and hampering drug activities," Adams said.

Glenn also has assisted other agencies in Stafford County and in neighboring counties.

Adams also credited Glenn with being instrumental in tackling property crimes in St. John, stating that the crime rate for these offenses has dropped by 87% in the last year.

"Along with K9 Glenn, the St. John Police Department is committed to continuing to identify and prosecute individuals involved in narcotics in the city," Adams posted. "It is the St. John Police Department’s duty and privilege to protect the citizen and their property in this city."

Glenn is the first canine officer to serve with the St. John Police Department. When on duty, he wears his police badge on a body harness.