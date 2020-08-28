COLUMBUS — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will be joining forces with other local and state law enforcement partners across Kansas during the period of Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways during "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose."

"This year has been a less than typical and many people are looking forward to the last official holiday of summer to relax and release some stress. Often times alcohol is part of Labor Day celebrations, so we in law enforcement really want to encourage everyone who chooses to celebrate with alcohol, to so in a responsible way," said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves in announcing the enforcement campaign.

"In 2018, one person was killed in a drunk driving related crash every 50 minutes in our country, so we encourage everyone who attends a celebration where alcohol may be present, to plan ahead and make the decision to have a sober, designated driver, to take you home," Groves said.

