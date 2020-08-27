



Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to 100 block of East Sherman Avenue on the south side. The first motor row of automobile dealers in Hutch was in this block from about 1903 to the mid 1920s, when they grouped on West First and Second.

This area then became motor supply companies. The Ragland-Kingsley Motor Co. purchased this section of downtown row buildings from 113 to 121 East Sherman. In 1938 it became the Kingsley-Wagner Motor Supply Co. In 1948 they sold off the 113-115 section and it became the Zeigler-Ward Downtown Auto Service. In 1950, it became the Bowles Bros. Garage.

In 1951, it became the Leikers' Downtown Auto Service with Cely, Clarence and Vic Leiker. In 1966, Leikers closed and the property reverted back to being a K-W storage facility. In 1995, Mike Yoder and Ron Bontrager purchased the 113-115 E. Sherman building and opened Kansas Kustoms and Klassics which specialize in nostalgic car and truck refurbishing. The 113-115 E. Sherman building today is still owned by Mike Yoder and Ron Bontrager