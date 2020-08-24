One challenge of COVID-19 for senior citizens — even those living in their own homes — is isolation. There are few visitors, and for some, few interactions with the outside world.

The Butler County RSVP Program taking action to change that, now offering a "phone reassurance program" to community senior citizens.

Volunteers will call the home bound weekly to try and break the solitude as part of the "Care Check Program."

The purpose of the Care Check Program — a program where volunteers 55 and older will make a phone call to a senior citizen to check on their welfare.

"The Care Check Program is one way volunteers are finding to help," said Melody Gault, program manager for RSVP. "This is one of the ways our volunteers can still serve during COVID and help seniors who have social isolation issues as well."

RSVP is a Senior Corps program, funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service

Gault said the check program was created to offer another layer of assistance for seniors who have a desire to remain independent in their home.

The program is also designed to try and help with COVID pandemic isolation has been a real challenge. Right now the program has seven volunteers calling on Butler County residents.

Clients in The Care Check Program can receive a weekly call from a vetted RSVP volunteer who will spend a few minutes each week visiting with them.

Volunteers will also have other resources available to share with the client if needed.

"One of things we are tracking (in national grant applications is socialization," Gault said. "Our seniors who are delivering meals, that is another check on that client each day. This fits right into that. ... We also have an outcome of safely disposing medications and we can share that information as well, and also talk about scams that are coming up surrounding COVID."

RSVP Care Check volunteers make regular telephone calls to clients as a way of reducing isolation, providing companionship, and to make referrals as needed.

Clients must be 55 years of age or older. There are no income guidelines for this program and no fees.

For more information about volunteering, or to register to receive a weekly call, please contact program coordinator Keri Tucker at 316-775-0500.