The Dane G. Hansen Foundation will make scholarships available in four categories to students in 26 Northwest Kansas counties for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students from an accredited high school, registered independent, private or home school in one of the following 26 counties are eligible to apply:

Cheyenne,, Cloud, Decatur, Ellis, Ellsworth, Gove, Graham, Jewell, Lincoln, Logan, Mitchell, Norton, Osborne, Ottawa, Phillips, Rawlins, Republic, Rooks, Russell, Saline, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Thomas, Trego and Wallace.

Scholarships available for students who will graduate in the current academic year are:

Seven Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarships with annual stipends of $10,000 renewable for three additional years if criteria established by the Scholarship Committee are met. Recipients must attend an accredited four-year public, private or church related Kansas college or university.

Thirty-Five Hansen Scholar Scholarships with stipends of $6500 renewable for three additional years if criteria established by the Scholarship Committee are met. Recipients must attend an accredited four-year public, private or church related Kansas college or university.

Seventy Hansen Student Scholarships with stipends of $4000 renewable for one additional year, providing the recipients have achieved at least a 3.00 GPA at the college level. Recipients must attend an accredited community, public, private or church related college or university in Kansas.

To qualify for the above scholarships, a student must have taken the ACT test and have a composite score of 21 or higher and have at least a 3.50 GPA (un-weighted). The student should be an active participant in extracurricular school and community activities, display good citizenship, leadership, and moral integrity.

Students planning to enter the competition for Leaders of Tomorrow, Hansen Scholar or Hansen Student scholarships must register at their school and take the qualifying test at locations to be announced. Information on all scholarships has been sent to qualifying area schools. Tentative test dates have been set for September 16th and 17th, 2020.

One hundred Hansen Career and Technical Education Scholarships with stipends of $4000 renewable for one additional year, providing the recipients have achieved at least a 3.00 GPA at the college level. Career and Technical Education Scholarships are available to encourage high school seniors who seek competence through career training.

An applicant for the Career and Technical Education Scholarship must complete an application form that is available from the high school counselor or it can be downloaded from our website at www.danehansenfoundation.orq. The Scholarship Committee is interested in the student's character, activities and goals. Applicants for the Hansen Career and Technical Education Scholarship are not required to take a qualifying test. A 3.50 GPA is not necessary to apply for this scholarship.

Career and Technical Education applicants must be planning on attending one of the following schools in Northwest Kansas: North Central Kansas Technical College (Beloit or Hays), Colby Community College, Northwest Kansas Technical College, Hays Academy of Hair Design (Hays or Salina), Cloud County Community College, Salina Area Technical College, Fort Hays State University (2-year program) or Kansas State Polytechnic — Salina (2-year program).

Through scholarships the Trustees of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation encourage good citizenship and high achievement in academic endeavors. Improvement of educational opportunities for students in Western Kansas ranks high among the objectives of the Trustees of the Hansen Foundation.

The Hansen Foundation is in its 46th year of service to the young people of Northwest Kansas through the insight and generosity of the late Dane G. Hansen of Logan, Kansas. The book DANE GRAY HANSEN: TITAN OF NORTHWEST KANSAS by Billy M. Jones (1962) describes Dane G. Hansen and his contributions to Northwest Kansas.

We encourage all students that are interested in our Scholarship Program to visit our Facebook page and website for the current information on our scholarships. Our website is available at www.danehansenfoundation.orq.