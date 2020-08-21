Effective Friday, August 28, Jordan Buxton will be leaving her current position as the Executive Director of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce.

Buxton will be staying in the community and has accepted the position of Director of Marketing and Communications for Gravity::Works Architecture PA.

In a statement to the El Dorado Chamber Board of Directors, Buxton expressed her extreme gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to work in the community she lives and loves.

The Board of Directors said, "We are thankful for the time and work that Mrs. Buxton has done for the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce and we wish her well in her future endeavors."

Buxton is proud of the work that the staff, Board of Directors and Committees have accomplished and the support they have provided to the business community, especially during a time of need.

During a time of uncertainty, she worked with the Board of Directors to create a micro grant to aid in supporting small businesses which lead to a partnership with the City of El Dorado to award and allocate $150,000 to 20 different local businesses during a time of need.

Buxton worked to provide accurate and up to date relief information while acting as an advocate for the business community. She has high hopes for the Chamber’s future and hopes it will continue to grow and provide value and benefits to the business community.

Buxton has been serving as the Executive Director of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce for the last two years and in that time has managed to grow membership, introduce new events such as the Moxie Mixer and the Career Expo. She has worked to create a workforce foundation by collaborating with local education partners; El Dorado and Circle High Schools and Butler Community College.

Buxton implemented the "Love Local. Shop El Dorado" Facebook page for all local businesses to share and promote their services and products.

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will begin actively interviewing prospective candidates to fill the Executive Director’s position.

The job posting can be found on the Chamber’s website.

http://eldoradoks.chambermaster.com/jobs/info/executive-and-management-executive-director- el-dorado-chamber-of-commerce-149