OTTAWA—The Franklin County Health Department announced the death of a county resident Monday, the second directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protecting the health of our community remains a top priority, county health officials said, as they reissued the following guidelines for all Franklin County residents:

• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent possible.

• Wear a mask in public spaces.

• Continue to socially distance from individuals not in residence with.

• Thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces.

• Wash hands for at least 20 seconds several times a day.

The Franklin County Health Department reported that young people in their teens and 20s are testing positive as well as showing more symptomatic cases.

The department reported on Monday there were 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The department reports 68 cases currently active and 98 pending test results. Three county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID – none of these patients are at AdventHealth Ottawa.

Franklin County is still awaiting pending test results from the Ottawa University testing and will give a full report once those reports are received.