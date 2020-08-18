A man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend in western Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday north on Dempsey Road on 243rd Street. Paul W. Meese, 65, McLouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meese reportedly had been traveling north on 243rd on a Polaris Sportsman SP850 when the ATV crashed.

The vehicle was found in a ditch next to a tree line. Meese was found lying next to the vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The investigation of the crash is said to be ongoing.