There’s a fun new spot in town - The Daily Spot.

Owners Desiree Maw and Brandon Newton held a soft opening on Thursday, August 12th at their new location in the strip mall at 2710 W Central in El Dorado.

The Daily Spot sells nutritional meal replacement shakes, protein snacks, herbal and energy teas and coffees.

"All of the taste with none of the guilt," Maw tells customers. "We saw over 100 people in 3 hours yesterday," said Maw.

The hours of operation for the Daily Spot will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They have plans to extend hours in the future.

Maw and Newton recently moved to Kansas from Edmond, Oklahoma, and have locations in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

Maw said they saw an opportunity to open stores in the small cities outside of Wichita. "We moved here to impact communities and provide a positive outlet," said Maw.

Maw said, "Jordan Buxton with the Chamber of Commerce supported us and help us get connected with Butler and Circle and El Dorado Schools to plan give back days and fundraisers to be announced in the future."

"We are excited as time goes on to be a safe place where students can study, business owners can have meetings and moms can bring their kids. We want to be a safe place for people to hang out and be themselves," said Desiree.

Butler students Riggin Carney and Jaelyn Scheffler stopped in after hearing about it on social media and from a friend.

"I’ll definitely come in to study," said Carney.

With a variety of shake flavor combinations, customers can try a different flavor everyday of the month.

After trying the mint Oreo shake Sheffler said, "It's really good."

"Mine tastes exactly like a Banana Nut Muffin," said Carney.

A Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, August 22nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with giveaways provided and other small businesses on hand to help celebrate.

"We will have a specialty drink for sale, said Maw. "And we will have a good time."