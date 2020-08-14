PRATT – A Pratt County motorist was seriously injured Thursday evening when another vehicle failed to yield to hers on a Pratt County road about 5 miles northwest of Iuka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Betty J. Young, 68, of Iuka, was westbound on N.W. 110th Street in a 2015 Grand Cherokee about 4:05 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The report stated a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Jon J. Kitts, 47, of Pratt, stopped at a stop sign at N.W. 20th Avenue, but then pulled into the path of the Jeep.

Young was transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Kitts reported no injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts