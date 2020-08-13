Three people have been arrested after a burglary occurred Wednesday evening at AA Auto.

Lakeshia Marie Ray, 27, Michael Eugene Bennett, 48, and August D. Osborn, 20, were all arrested in connection with burglary.

According to a news release from Lt. John Trimble, Topeka police officers responded about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday to AA Auto, 229 N.E. Burgess, after receiving an anonymous tip that a burglary had occurred.

Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of a burglary. During the investigation, three people were located and arrested.