LINDSBORG — The Smoky Valley Community Foundation is now accepting applications for fall grants. Online applications are due Oct. 15.

Last fall, the Smoky Valley Community Foundation awarded USD 400 funds to matte, frame and clean three prints so that they could be displayed in the middle school library. The Smoky Valley Middle School Library is home to three historic Birger Sandzen prints. With art taking a bigger role in the library's atmosphere, it is important that these prints are preserved to keep on display for students to appreciate.

"The timing of the cleaning, matting, and framing was right on, as the framer mentioned that if we did not have these prints cleaned, they would have soon started to fall apart," said grantee Kathy Peterson. "We are so thankful that she could clean and save these beautiful works of art due to your generous funding."

This year, $20,000 is available for charitable community improvement projects within the Smoky Valley area, which covers northern McPherson County and southern Saline County. This cycle will fund local community projects that meet one or more of the following criteria:

• Projects that address the present and future needs of the community.

• Projects that promote and encourage healthy lifestyles.

• Projects that support the work of the local community in enhancing, strengthening and promoting the heritage of the Smoky Valley area.

Funding for the fall grant cycle is provided by the Smoky Valley Community Enhancement Fund, the Kansas Health Fund and the Heritage Fund. Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process and requests up to $3,000 will be considered.

Nonprofit organizations, government and public entities, educational institutions and churches are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15. Complete funding criteria and the grant application are available at http://smokyvalleycf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.